PENSACOLA, Fla. (WSVN) — Dramatic new video shows the moment a military flyover stuns beachgoers, prompting an investigation by the Blue Angels.

Video posted to social media shows a jet flying low over a crowd of beachgoers in Pensacola, sending items and sand flying.

The incident took place during the “Breakfast with the Blues” event on the beach.

An initial jet flies over the crowd normally. Moments later, a second jet flew too close to the crowd.

The Blue Angels said they were conducting a review of the low flyover.

In a statement, officials said:

The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, is aware of social media footage showing a low-altitude pass by a team aircraft over Pensacola Beach earlier today. During an arrival maneuver, an aircraft flew lower than standard profiles, resulting in a disturbance on the beach that affected civilian chairs and umbrellas. The safety of our hometown community, spectators, and our pilots is our highest priority. Team leadership is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the maneuver and conducting a thorough safety review to ensure all operations adhere to strict Navy and FAA safety standards.

No injuries were reported.

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