LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have identified a third person killed in a stabbing spree that rocked a Lauderhill community.

Lauderhill Police on Thursday said they were not aware of the third victim until he was found dead inside his apartment by family, days after the June 30 stabbings.

Detectives identified him as 51-year-old Jeffrey Standifer.

According to investigators, the stabbings happened inside a Lauderhill condo community off of Northwest 19th Street.

“One of our officers was patrolling the neighborhood, and his attention was called by one of the citizens saying that he was almost attacked by an adult male with a knife,” said Lauderhill Police Lt. Antonio Gonzalez.

An hours-long manhunt ensued after when the suspect fled into the near by neighborhood, as 911 calls came in about two men who had been stabbed.

“One of those adult males was transported by our Lauderdale Fire Rescue to our local hospital, where sadly he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, and the second adult male was pronounced on scene,” said Gonzalez.

Detectives identified the other two victims as 36-year-old Mesilien Pierre and 68-year-old Wildford White.

Family told 7News one of the men was wheelchair bound but did not want to comment further.

“He’s an amputee, yes,” said a woman.

His neighbor however, spoke of his character.

“Good, good, nice man, man, you know, this man is a really nice man, gives no trouble to nobody,” said his neighbor. “One foot is like a handicap, you know, so he ain’t giving no trouble with nobody, man.”

Police said all three victims were killed at the hands of Gregory Da Silva. He remains locked up at the Broward County Jail pending trial.