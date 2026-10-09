MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews put out a car fire in Miami Beach following a crash that sent two people to the hospital.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fiery wreck in the area of 67th Street and Indian Creek Drive, just after 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Investigators said an elderly driver veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle, causing it to burst into flames.

Cellphone video captured firefighters as they knocked down the flames.

Paramedics transported the victims to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Morning traffic was impacted as first responders worked to put out the flames and clear the scene.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.