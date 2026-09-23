DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The Trump administration has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Group of 20 summit in Doral.

The announcement was made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio while speaking to reporters at the United Nations General Assembly.

There has been no response yet from the Kremlin as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The event will take place at President Donald Trump’s golf club in Doral on Dec. 14-15 2026.

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