SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pickup truck and a freight train collided in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Video shared by Only In Dade showed the damaged truck as well as a crossing light that was also hit on Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Bird Road and Southwest 72nd Avenue, at around 5:45 p.m..

No injuries were reported.

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