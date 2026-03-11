NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were rushed to the hospital after a school bus crashed with a truck.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the collision near Northwest 119th Street and Eighth Avenue on Tuesday night.

Fire crews arrived to the scene of the crash and used hydraulic tools to extricate the truck driver.

Two people were rushed to a local hospital. A third person was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center. Their conditions are unclear as of late Tuesday night.

An investigation is underway into the crash.

