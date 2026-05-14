MIAMI (WSVN) - The date has been set for the trial of a teenage boy accused of killing his Florida stepsister while on a cruise vacation.

Timothy Hudson will have a criminal jury trial Sept. 8. The new trial date comes after the 16-year-old pleaded not guilty and requested a jury trial.

Prosecutors said Hudson raped and killed his stepsister, 18-year-old Anna Kepner, before her body was found under the bed of their shared room on board the Carnival Horizon back in November.

The ship was returning from international waters to PortMiami at the time.

If convicted, Hudson could face life in prison.

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