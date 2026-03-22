MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - As the ongoing partial government shutdown continues nationwide, travelers at Miami International Airport and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport are reacting to President Trump’s calls to deploy Immigrations and Custom Enforcement agents to major U.S. airports.

In a social media post, President Trump said that he will deploy ICE agents to U.S. airports on Monday, and told them to “get ready.”

“Sooner the better, let’s get this done, let’s give the relief to the TSA workers,” said traveler Barry Ivie. “A message to all politicians, let’s get it done.”

“He’s got a lot of crazy ideas. So I don’t, it probably won’t happen like a lot of things he says,” said traveler Bob Aukema.

At MIA, passengers moved quickly, as the wait time for security on Saturday was posted at nine to 13 minutes.

“We weren’t expecting any problems. And we didn’t have any problems,” said traveler Dave Warner.

Around the country, other airports have had major lines due to the TSA shortage.

At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, fliers saw more than two hour wait times Saturday.

When asked about the delays, locals in Atlanta shared their thoughts.

“I’m not gonna make my flight,” said a traveler.

“It is frustrating, but at the same time, we’re patient,” said another traveler.

Those traveling at MIA are staying prepared, in case of potential long lines.

“Everybody at the airport is telling me, be here four hours early tomorrow morning. And I’m going to be.” said Ivie.

“It seems like it’s only going to get worse if they hold off on passing the bill,” said Aukema.

Over 400 TSA workers have quit since the shutdown began, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Now, they’re at risk of missing another paycheck if the partial government shutdown continues.

“The stress points are like being broken every single day; you have to make your choice every day when you have to come into work,” said TSA security officer John Hubert.

While the lines on Saturday were easy, Sunday’s lines may increase due to the end of spring break.

It is recommended to plan accordingly when flying out of FLL or MIA on Sunday.

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