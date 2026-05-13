SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami woman surrendered to authorities Tuesday after investigators accused her and two others of repeatedly stealing packages from a secure apartment complex near Dadeland and using a victim’s stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases, according to an arrest affidavit.

Ariadnis Mejias, 37, turned herself in Tuesday and faces charges including burglary of an occupied structure, fraudulent use of a credit card involving more than $100 and petit theft, according to an arrest affidavit.

The investigation began after a resident at Motion at Dadeland, located at 8400 S. Dixie Highway, reported that a replacement bank card delivered to the building’s password-protected package room had been stolen March 31, investigators said.

The victim later received a notification about fraudulent purchases made with the card.

According to detectives, surveillance footage revealed Mejias and another woman entered the secure package room by following a resident into the building.

Once inside, Mejias was allegedly seen selecting multiple packages and concealing some beneath her shirt and waistband before leaving the room.

Investigators later discovered Mejias had allegedly been involved in two earlier package thefts at the same apartment complex earlier that month.

During a March 18 incident, detectives said Mejias and co-defendant Luis Sanchez-Blen used a Luxor One carrier code to unlock and access the package room.

Surveillance video allegedly showed the pair grabbing multiple packages and stuffing them into a green bag that they also stole from the room.

Authorities said approximately seven to eight packages were taken during the burglary.

Police said Mejias returned to the package room alone on March 22 and was again seen on surveillance footage taking several additional packages.

Detectives said surveillance footage obtained from Macy’s on May 12 showed Mejias and another woman using the victim’s stolen credit card to purchase $444.05 worth of merchandise.

Authorities said the building manager confirmed none of the people seen in the surveillance footage were residents of the apartment complex.

According to the affidavit, Mejias’ attorney contacted investigators on May 4 and advised that she would surrender while invoking her right to counsel.

Mejias later turned herself in at the Kendall District Station and was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

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