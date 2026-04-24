MIAMI (WSVN) - Three men were arrested Thursday in Miami-Dade County on felony charges stemming from a joint sting operation. The operation targeted human trafficking and the commercial sexual exploitation of minors.

The arrests followed a collaborative effort by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office Human Trafficking Task Force and the City of Miami Police Department, Special Investigations Section. Undercover officers initiated the sting operation by posting an advertisement to solicit prostitution and human traffickers.

Police arrested 23-year-old Jacinto Brito-Raymundo, 25-year-old Oisnel Gonzalez-Rodriguez and 25-year-old Kalaivanan Murugan during the sting.

According to the arrest report, investigators were contacted via phone numbers listed on the advertisement. During subsequent conversations, undercover officers informed the individuals that their daughters, ages 13 and 15, were available for sexual services in exchange for money.

The arrest reports indicate that in each individual case, the men arrived at an undisclosed hotel. They agreed to a price with an undercover officer, who was posing as the children’s mother and paid an amount for their planned sexual encounter.

They were arrested on charges of human trafficking of a minor, traveling to meet a minor for sex and using a computer to solicit a minor.

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