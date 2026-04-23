CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - A 38-year-old man was arrested on charges of making written threats to kill and telephone harassment after allegedly sending dozens of messages to a former dating partner, according to an arrest report.

Moises Gomez was taken into custody April 22, 2026, in Coral Gables.

Police said the case stems from an April 3 incident in which Gomez allegedly made 100 phone calls and sent more than 25 text messages to the victim, with whom he had previously been in a two-year relationship.

According to the report, officers were responding to a domestic dispute at a residence on Southwest 2nd Terrace in Miami when Gomez allegedly sent a threatening text message to the victim that read, “I’M GOING TO KILL HER, YOU (EXPLETIVE), SO YOU CAN SUFFER BEFORE YOU DIE.”

Investigators said the victim later identified Gomez from a photograph. The report also notes a prior history of domestic violence between the two, referencing an earlier police case.

Gomez was transported to jail and granted release on a $7,800 bond.

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