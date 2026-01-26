MIAMI (WSVN) - Thousands of people laced up their sneakers and took part in a battle for the finish line at the Life Time Miami Marathon and Half Marathon.

Around 20,000 runners hit the streets of downtown Miami, Sunday morning, for the annual event.

Participants passed through scenic routes such the MacArthur Causeway, Ocean Drive and the Venetian Causeway.

Full marathoners continued their run through Brickell and Coconut Grove before also reaching the finish line at Bayfront Park.

Christina Welsh from St. Petersburg won the women’s marathon with a time of two hours and 42 minutes.

Tracy Barlow from Bradenton won the women’s half marathon with a time of one hour and 17 minutes for the 13.1 mile race.

As for the men’s marathon, heat and humidity were no problem for winner Dominic Ondoro from Grand Prairie, Texas, who won with a time of two hours and 17 minutes.

Runners from all over the world participated, like men’s half marathon winner Mauricio Gonzalez from Colombia, who finished with a time of one hour and six minutes.

The event served as a celebration of athleticism, culture and the vibrant spirit of Miami.

