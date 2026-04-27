MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of people came together in downtown Miami, united in prayer, to call on U.S. government officials to take action in Cuba.

7News captured a large, spirited crowd at the FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park, as a sea of red, white, and blue filled the venue, Sunday afternoon.

The energy was high inside of the amphitheater walls today, as was attendees’ demand for freedom. They weren’t there for a concert, but for a cause.

“This is the perfect moment. We’ve never been in a situation where it looks so possible that we will have a free Cuba,” said Cuban American resident Ana Margarita Martinez.

Despite some rain, attendees came to the amphitheater to be a part of the United for a Free Cuba rally.

The event takes place after months of turmoil on the island, including major power outages, blackouts, supply shortages and a complete seizure of oil imports following the U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

But at the rally, Cuban exiles and local community leaders sang, danced and waved their Cuban flags loud and proud. It’s something that, attendees said, they hope people on the island are able to do freely.

“And this is something that to Americans seems simple, but to us, this is a huge deal. In Cuba, no one could ever get together like this and express whatever opinion they have,” said Cuban American resident Carlos Fadraga.

The day’s event was more than just a rally, but a moment of prayer that, organizers said, happened simultaneously in Cuba.

Attendees told 7News that the day’s gathering was about both faith and freedom.

“Growing up in Cuba and being part of that dictatorship, and now finally having a shot at expressing my feelings and how much I want freedom for my people in Cuba, this is that venue that is allowing for me to speak my mind,” said Fadraga.

The rally wound down with musical performances and elected officials taking the stage. Their message was clear: that one day soon, Cuba will be free.

Many attendees at the rally called on President Donald Trump to get the job done

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