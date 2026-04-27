MIAMI (WSVN) - Hundreds of South Florida residents participated in a race for change this past weekend.

The CLEO Institute’s Fourth Annual Race for Our Future took place Sunday at Brickell’s Underline.

The 5K race to Vizcaya Station and back brought people together to raise awareness of climate solutions and sustainability.

The event featured several community leaders, including City of Miami Mayor Eileen Higgins, who praised the community’s passion and commitment for building a better future.

“Our future is so important. We absolutely need to protect our environment, build resilency in everything we do, plant more trees — it is Earth Month — and preserve our beautiful Biscayne Bay,” said Higgins.

Organizers said the race aimed to capture the spirit of Earth Day as more than a moment, but a daily commitment.

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