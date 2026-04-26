OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and two women are in critical condition after a their car crashed in an Opa-locka neighborhood, then burst into flames.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the fiery wreck took place on along the 2500 block of 135th Street, just before 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

Cellphone video captured the vehicle involved fully engulfed in flames.

Area resident Carlos Tapanes said the crash took place right in front of his house.

“We’re talking about fire, I would say maybe about, you know, 10 feet high, right in front of my house on Sunday,” he said.

“It’s a Corvette, orange; you can’t really tell that now. It just looks like – you can’t see much of the car right now.,” said area resident Vivian Medina.

The cellphone video captured Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units at the scene and the victims on the ground, in need of medical care, as well as debris scattered on the ground.

Medina and area resident James Moyer said they heard the moment of impact.

“I got woken up to, like basically, just this really loud sound,” said Medina.

“It almost sounded like a grenade or something,” said Moyer.

“I saw this, the whole street was filled with smoke,” said Medina.

MDSO investigators said that the Corvette was traveling at a high rate of speed when it hit multiple parked vehicles.

“They literally just zigzagged – they missed the tree in front of my house, then hit the cars of my neighbor’s house,” said Medina.

“I go outside, what do I see? All my cars dismantled,” said Tapanes.

Detectives said the driver was ejected from the Corvette. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is a hard experience,” said Moyer.

With tears in his eyes, Moyer said he and his wide rushed to help get one of the women out of the car.

“We grabbed her, we tried to pull her out a little bit, and it wasn’t far enough, ’cause when the car started up with flames, it started, like, spreading out throughout the whole car,” he said. “When we pulled her away, everything was just broken; her arms are broken, her legs are broken.”

The two women who were passengers in the Corvette were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center, where they remain in critical condition.

7News captured loved ones of those involved outside the hospital, emotional and distraught.

People who live on the street where the crash took place told 7News they’ve seen too many wrecks, and they don’t want to see any more people hurt or worse.

“We need to change the rules around here, ’cause this road is dangerous,” said Moyer.

“This has to stop, sir. There’s a young man that’s in front of my house as we speak that he’s dead there,” said Tapanes.

The MDSO Traffic Homicide Unit is currently investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

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