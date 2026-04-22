MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with an April knife attack and vehicle damage incident in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Armando German Garcia was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to an arrest report.

Police said the incident occurred April 4 at 2150 Bay Drive, where Garcia allegedly approached a victim with a knife, placed it against the victim’s neck and shoved the person during a confrontation. Investigators said the victim’s vehicle sustained about $350 in damage.

Officers responding to a report of a man armed with a knife said the victim reported Garcia arrived in a white SUV, exited the vehicle and acted aggressively before fleeing the scene.

According to the report, video footage from the area showed Garcia arriving with a knife, confronting the victim and placing the weapon against the victim’s neck. Bystanders can be heard yelling for him to calm down, investigators said.

Garcia is being held on $8,000 bond.

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