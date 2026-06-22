MIAMI (WSVN) - Team Scotland’s biggest fans are getting ready to take over the 305 ahead of a highly anticipated FIFA World Cup showdown with Brazil.

The Tartan Army will be pre-gaming at Ball & Chain in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood, beginning at 4 p.m. on Monday.

From the iconic bar, participants are going to march over to loanDepot Park to watch the Marlins game.

While the players will battle it out on the pitch, the Brazilian and Scottish fans are seeing who will win partying in Miami — from the samba on the streets to the kilts in the seats.

“I am loving it, honestly,” said a Scottish fan.

“No Scotland, no party, all the time. all the time,” said another Scottish fan.

The Scottish have arrived to South Florida, and they are heating up the party. The Tartan Army have already begin showing up and showing off their kilts — downing beer and enjoying the iconic Elbo Room on Fort Lauderdale Beach, Sunday.

“This is magical, magical. I’m here with my son and I’ve been to New Jersey, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, flew back to Washington, Atlanta, come down from Atlanta to Boston, and now we’re in Miami. We’re bringing the party to Miami,” said a Scottish pan.

The Scots went viral for their passion and pure entertainment up in Boston, and on Monday, around 8,000 of them are expected in the Magic City. Many of them will be gathering at Ball & Chain before marching down to loanDepot Park to catch a true American ball game.

Come Wednesday night, soccer fans will witness a melting pot of culture, joy and passion as Scotland faces Brazil at Miami Stadium, the Miami Gardens venue otherwise known as Hard Rock Stadium

The Scots’ arrival in South Florida inevitably triggers concerns for sunscreen and whether there will be enough beers for all of them, through the management at Ball & Chain has assured 7News there will be plenty of brews and cocktails to go around.

For a map of the parade route leading to loanDepot Park, click here.

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