FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - Exclusive footage obtained by 7News shows a driver hitting a pedestrian in what police say was a targeted incident aimed at another pedestrian walking through the crosswalk at the same time. The suspect has told investigators it was an accident.

Fifty-one-year-old Tangela Wright is facing two counts of attempted murder for the incident that occurred on May 9.

Authorities say the surveillance video shows a white Chevrolet Impala, driven by Wright, plowing into a man that was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of Davis Parkway and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

According to police, Wright made a minimal stop as she approached the intersection before making a left turn and accelerating toward a couple that was crossing the street through the crosswalk, barreling into the man. The woman was not injured.

Though Wright has told authorities it was an accident, police say the woman who was walking with the man in the crosswalk told officers she knows the driver.

“She and the defendant had an ongoing history of personal conflict,” the arrest report states. Wright “had repeatedly attempted to initiate physical fights with her.”

The woman also told officers that before police arrived to the scene, Wright “admitted that she had been attempting to strike the female victim with her vehicle and not the male victim.”

The man suffered a neck injury and several fractured ribs in the collision.

As for Wright, authorities say her “statement was not consistent with the surveillance video.”

Wright is currently out of jail and remains on house arrest.

7News went to her Florida City home, where the white Impala could be seen parked outside.

She refused to do an interview but did say the crash was an accident.

The surveillance video of the incident will likely play a significant role in her next court appearance.

Her trial is expected to begin in February next year.

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