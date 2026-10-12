MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is in the hospital after being struck by a boat propeller near Fisher Island Marina over the weekend.

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials, a 63-year-old man was one of three adults aboard a 17.5-foot vessel in Norris Cut, just outside of Fisher Island Marina, Sunday morning.

Authorities say the 63-year-old was swimming in the water when he was struck by the boat’s propeller.

He was airlifted to the hospital for treatment. His exact condition is not known.

The incident remains under investigation by the FWC.

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