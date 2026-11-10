SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A trailer caught on fire in Sweetwater overnight, and the flames spread to a second trailer in what officials described as a hazardous situation.

Sixteen Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in an industrial area along Northwest 25th Street, off 129th Avenue, at around 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said crews arrived to this area full of logistics and distribution centers to find a trailer fully engulfed and the flames beginning to spread to a second trailer.

Officials said access to the trailers was restricted by a fence, so firefighters used apparatus-mounted deck guns and hose lines as they cut through the fence to gain access.

In radio transmissions, first responders said that they spotted “dangerous” placards and noticed a strong smell of chlorine.

“Understood, make sure everybody is masked up,” a dispatcher is heard saying.

MDFR’s hazmat team arrived at the scene shortly after. They identified multiple materials within the trailers and assisted crews by using specialized foam to battle the flames.

Although officials did not specify which materials were found, firefighters in radio transmissions said that there may have been acetone, chlorine and paint thinners inside the trailers.

Crews shut down roads as they worked to contain the blaze. They were able to knock down the flames and addressed hot spots afterwards.

It remains unclear whether or not the trailers were occupied at the time that this fire started, but no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.