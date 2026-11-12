SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted an SUV driver to the hospital after the motorist collided with a school bus in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7Skyfirce hovered above the scene of the crash near Southwest 165th Avenue and Southwest 296th Street, Thursday morning

Miami Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives said the driver of the SUV was airlifted to an area hospital as a precaution after suffering facial injuries.

Three students were on the school bus, according to officials, but none were injured.

The school bus involved has since been towed from the scene.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.