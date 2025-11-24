SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 72-year-old Southwest Miami-Dade priest was arrested after a confrontation with a woman dropping off donations at a church escalated into a physical struggle, according to authorities.

Jesus Gabriel Saldana was charged with burglary of an occupied conveyance, battery on a person 65 or older and misdemeanor criminal mischief following the Nov. 6 incident at St. Kevin Catholic Church on Southwest 42nd Street.

Police said the victim arrived at the church around 11:40 a.m. to donate items and attempted to photograph the donations alongside a politically themed poster.

According to the arrest report, Saldana, identified as the church priest collecting donations, told her she was not allowed to take pictures and ordered her to leave. When she asked for her donations back, a verbal argument ensued, authorities said.

According to authorities, the victim began photographing Saldana, prompting him to lunge at her.

Bystanders separated the two, but Saldana then allegedly reached into the woman’s vehicle without permission for unknown reasons.

The struggle continued as the victim got into the driver’s seat, and police say Saldana battered her while attempting to pull her out of the vehicle.

During the altercation, he allegedly ripped off the rearview mirror and damaged the vehicle’s gear selector.

Investigators said the woman, who has a history of cardiac issues, later drove herself to a hospital, where she was admitted.

Saldana also reached into her vehicle again and dumped out her purse on the ground while searching for her phone, the report states.

Saldana turned himself in at the Miami-Dade Police Midwest District Station on Saturday.

He was arrested and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

