NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public School officials told 7News that the suspect who stabbed a student at North Miami Beach Senior High School has turned himself in.

On Friday morning, the principal of the North Miami Beach educational institution made the announcement to students.

“The subject of yesterday’s incident is in custody,” said the faculty member.

Although there is no danger to students, some chose to stay home following the violent altercation.

“The halls were pretty empty,” said one female student who chose to remain anonymous. “Usually when I walk here, it’s like a bunch of kids going to school but there really wasn’t. I was like, ‘It’s empty.'”

A student was transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon following a fight that took place under the bleachers on the school’s campus.

“Respond to North Miami Beach Senior … it’s going to be in reference to a juvenile with a stab wound to the rib area,” said a dispatcher on radio transmissions, Thursday.

The brawl forced the school into a lock down while police searched for the culprit.

““During that altercation, one of the students removed some kind of sharp object. We don’t know exactly what that sharp object is; it has not been recovered,” said Miami-Dade Schools Police Deputy Chief Carlos Fernandez following the police response to the school.

The injured student remains in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

M-DCPS has not released the identity of the student who turned themselves in. They will provide more information as they gather details of this incident.

