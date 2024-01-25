NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted a student to the hospital following a stabbing at a high school in North Miami Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at North Miami Beach Senior High School, located at 1247 Northeast 167th St., Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the victim suffered traumatic injuries and was airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center.

Officials with Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the incident was an isolated altercation and, as a result, officials placed the school under a secure, controlled dismissal.

Police said the altercation was the result of a planned fight.

M-DCPS provided the following statement:

Earlier this afternoon, a student was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries sustained during an isolated altercation. As a precaution, North Miami Beach Senior High School is currently on a secure, and a controlled dismissal is underway. Miami-Dade Schools Police is currently investigating the incident and additional information will be provided as it becomes available. M-DCPS

Students and parents spoke to 7News about the incident.

“As far as I know, I was at work, and they were like, ‘Mom, somebody got stabbed, and they got into a fight,'” said parent Yajaira Rojas.

Rojas said she quickly went to the school to pick up her children once she heard about the situation.

“I felt really scared, like, I just want to go home,” said Bianca Deer, a student. “It was basically saying that a kid got stabbed, and I was like, ‘Oh, my God, that was crazy.'”

Deer said she doesn’t know the students involved, but once she saw students running, she went to hide herself.

“I went, and I was in the room with my cheer brother and sisters and my coach,” said Deer.

The school said they released the students in a controlled dismissal.

“It happened at a basketball court. A bunch of people were around,” said student Anthony Pavon.

Pavon said he wasn’t surprised when he heard the news of the stabbing.

Rojas said she hopes police find who stabbed the student.

“Hopefully everything gets resolved and they find who did this,” she said.

Police said the student is expected to be OK. The student’s age and identity have not been released.

They are still looking for the person who injured the student.

Miami-Dade Schools Police are investigating the incident.

