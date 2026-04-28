MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are working to identify a suspected repeat arsonist after, they say, someone intentionally started a fire inside of a trash can in Miami Beach.

A trash can fire that sparked along Collins Avenue overnight has now become a high priority for police.

Surveillance video from the area captured a man walk up to a trash can and light up a match.

Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel, provided surveillance footage to 7News that shows the blaze as fire crews arrived.

Investigators later visited Novick’s hotel, hoping to see if his security system captured the suspect in the act.

“‘Hello, Mr. Novick. We need your assistance in solving a crime,'” said Novick.

Upon checking his security system, Novick found the trash can consumed by fire.

“I saw this trash can ablaze,” said Novick.

A small explosion is heard ringing out of the trash, as flames shot several feet into the air.

The footage shows a man earlier in the night approach the trash can before standing by it and peering into it for several moments.

The man is then seen reaching into the trash can for several moments before walking away.

A short distance away, the man turns around and walks back toward the trash can, stopping next to it and leaning over to look into it.

“A guy walked up, stuck his body in, waist up, walked away, did an about-face, came back,” said Novick.

A few moments later, there appears to be a match being lit up inside of the trash can and dropped to the bottom when the man turns around and walks away for the second time.

As he leaves the scene, several unsuspecting residents passed by the trash can as it slowly becomes engulfed in flames.

It’s not the first time a similar crime was committed in the area.

In 2022, a different arsonist set a fire to some patio furniture outside of a restaurant directly across Collins. Another fire was also started inside of a dumpster at a nearby hostel on Ninth Street.

Nobody was injured in those incidents.

As for Monday’s trash can fire, Novick said it’s worrying for the community to have to deal with another suspected arsonist on the loose.

“We have another pyromaniac who has again infiltrated this community,” said Novick.

Several Miami Beach Police sources told 7News there’s an internal flyer circulating the department seeking to find the subject caught on camera. They believe the subject has set multiple fires across Miami Beach’s entertainment district.

The department responded to inquiries from 7News with a statement:

The Miami Beach Police Department takes any act of arson incredibly seriously, as it poses a significant threat to the safety of our community.

Officials also asked anyone with information that could help identify the subject to call police.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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