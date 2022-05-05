MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An arsonist has sparked concerns in South Beach after he was caught on surveillance video torching a restaurant’s patio furniture.

Security footage from cameras at the Sherbrooke Hotel near Ninth Street and Collins Avenue captured the subject in the act at nearby Rosetta Bakery, Friday morning.

The footage later shows Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responding to the scene of the blaze.

“It’s that dude with the [expletive] stroller,” a witness is heard saying in the video.

The subject is seen wheeling a baby stroller before he set an umbrella on fire. The umbrella was sitting beneath a canopy connected to the building.

Within seconds, a good Samaritan is seen walking toward the burning umbrella and pulling it out onto Collins Avenue to keep the flames from spreading to the structure.

The good Samaritan received help from a witness who threw water bottles at him to help douse the flames.

But the fire starter wasn’t quite done. Witnesses flagged down officers about a dumpster that was set ablaze at South Beach Rooms and Hostel on Ninth Street, about a block away from Rosetta Bakery.

No one from the hostel was hurt.

Surveillance video showed first responders heading to the scene of the dumpster fire.

As of Wednesday night, the subject remains at large. 7News has learned detectives have interviewed at least one other person thinking it could have been the man, but that was not the case.

If you have any information on these arson incidents or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

