MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of ramming a detective’s vehicle and leading Miami police on a pursuit was captured in New Orleans and extradited to Florida, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, 25-year-old Celestino Ayala Jr. was behind the wheel of a BMW that Miami Police tactical robbery detectives were surveilling on June 16.

Police said the vehicle had been linked to an armed robbery investigated by Seminole Tribe Police.

Detectives attempted to stop the BMW near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 85th Street. Investigators said Ayala reversed into an occupied detective’s vehicle, created enough space to escape and drove away.

Police pursued the BMW until Ayala abandoned it near Northwest Fifth Court and 81st Street and ran away, according to the report.

Officers established a perimeter but were unable to find him.

On Aug. 31, Ayala was arrested in New Orleans by U.S. Marshals and extradited to Florida.

Ayala faces charges of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding police, and resisting an officer without violence.

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