NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured a chaotic crash that ended with a truck plowing into the side of a North Miami brewery.

Wednesday afternoon’s chaotic and violent crash at Lost City Brewing Company closed the business on one of its busiest days of the week.

Fortunately for the brewery, drinks were flowing on Thursday afternoon as the establishment reopened to customers. People came together to try to make the crash site a little more fun and appealing.

Jorge Torres usually paints on skateboards, but on Thursday, the plywood became his canvas.

“The reason for my painting is to fundraise for the students that I teach and the academy we’ve created. It’s called Miami Skate Academy,” said Torres. “We can still turn it into something as creative and as fun as coming to sip and spray.”

The brewery’s owners, Kenneth Barbot and Christopher Campos, told 7News they received a call about a crashed truck at their brewery.

“A truck was inside the brewery,” said Campos, referring to the phone call.

Campos then described the aftermath.

“It looked like a war zone in here; there was debris everywhere,” he said. “Our lounge area was all smashed up, couches were all up like 10, 15, 20 feet out from the wall, it was wild.”

The security footage captured the truck in question barreling through parked cars along Northeast 13th Court before smashing into the brewery.

Campos said it was a miracle no one was inside, adding Barbot had just left the business after fixing a fridge.

“Called us for lunch, about half hour before. If he had been 10, 15 minutes later, he wouldn’t be with us right now,” said Campos.

Police identified the driver of the truck as 53-year-old Eros Emanuel Gehrig.

In surveillance video, Gehrig can be seen entering the truck through the passenger side, the engine starts, and the crash course then began.

After the collision, Gehrig exits the truck and walks away, while putting his hands up in what seems to be an apologetic way.

Gehrig was then arrested for driving without a license, but bonded out on Thursday.

Campos said he’s thankful the losses were only material as cleanup continued at Lost City Brewing Thursday morning.

“We can replace everything here; we can’t replace life,” he said.

While someone was in one of those parked cars eating their lunch Wednesday, they were not injured.

According to Campos, it will be a while before they can make permanent repairs, and Lost City Brewing is now working with insurance companies to get everything fixed.

For now, Campos said the beer will continue flowing, and the community will help make the place look welcoming.

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