HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Security footage gives a new view of a shooting in Hialeah that left a man dead and led police to arrest another.

Only In Dade posted surveillance video of a man appearing to walk up to someone before pulling out a gun and firing.

Police and SWAT teams responded to reports of gunshots and found the victim dead on the sidewalk upon their arrival.

Hialeah Police said the incident happened on West 56th Street, near 20th Avenue, Wednesday morning.

Hours later, 37-year-old Dairon Rosas Delgado was arrested and charged with murder.

Detectives have not released a motive.

