NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - New surveillance video captured a chaotic crash that ended with a truck plowing into the side of a North Miami brewery.

Wednesday afternoon’s chaotic and violent crash at Lost City Brewing Company closed the business on one of its busiest days of the week.

The brewery’s owners, Kenneth Barbot and Christopher Campos, told 7News that they received a call of the crashed truck in their brewery.

Campos described the aftermath.

“A truck was inside the brewery. It looked like a war zone in here, there was debris everywhere,” he said. “Our lounge area was all smashed up, couches were all up like 10, 15, 20 feet out from the wall, it was wild.”

The security footage captured the truck in question as it barreled through parked cars along Northeast 13th Court before smashing into the brewery.

Campos said it was a miracle no one was inside, adding Barbot had just left the business after fixing a fridge.

“Called us for lunch, about half hour before, If he had been 10, 15 minutes later, he wouldn’t be with us right now,” said Campos.

Cleanup continued at Lost City Brewing Thursday, as the owners hope to get the beer flowing sooner than later.

Campos said he’sa thankful the losses were only material.

“We can replace everything here; we can’t replace life,” he said.

Barbot and Campos are now working with the city to get an occupancy license so they can have patrons back into the brewery.

While there was someone in one of those parked cars eating their lunch Wednesday, they were not injured.

The owners said the person behind the wheel of the truck was arrested.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

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