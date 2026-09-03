NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Investigators have provided more details about a deputy-involved rollover crash in Northwest Miami-Dade that was captured on surveillance video and, authorities said, left a civilian driver dead and sent a subject who was fleeing a traffic stop to the hospital.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the agency’s Robbery Intervention Detail conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday evening during which they discovered that the driver had an outstanding warrant.

Moments later, detectives said, the driver took off.

As more RID units responded, detectives said, the subject entered a dead-end street the area of Northwest 51st Terrace and 33rd Avenue.

Surveillance video shows the subject’s black sedan speeding in one direction, then going back in another direction.

After turning around, authorities said, the subject ran a stop sign and slammed into a civilian car that had the right of way, causing it to overturn.

Investigators said the impact caused both vehicles to hit an unmarked MDSO unit occupied by a RID deputy who was in the area searching for the subject.

A witness who identified himself as Alex shared what he saw at the scene as he was trying to get home Wednesday night.

“So I just heard a little commotion outside, heard a little bit bang, and I ran outside, seen it, and it was a car flipped over, and then a bunch of police came. That was about it,” he said.

Firsr responders extricated the civilian driver from their vehicle and rushed the patient to the hospital in critical condition. The motorist was later pronounced dead.

The subject was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation. The RID deputy was treated at the scene and was OK.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation into this crash.

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