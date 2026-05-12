MIAMI (WSVN) - Students were honored by Miami-Dade County for their athletic and academic accomplishments Tuesday morning.

The annual Scholar Athlete awards were held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport Convention Center.

Students were rewarded for their outstanding achievements in the classroom and for playing various sports.

7News’ Donovan Campbell was the keynote speaker at the event, and inspired students to think of education as a second sport.

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