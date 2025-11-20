(WSVN) - Florida has approved rate hikes for Florida Power & Light, they say, will help strengthen the state’s power grid.

The rate hike, which will begin Jan. 1, 2026, will start with an increase by 2%, or $2.50 a month per household.

From there, the rates will incrementally increase, reaching a near $8 increase per month by 2029.

FPL says the increase is necessary to strengthen the state’s power grid and help them meet Florida’s growing population demand.

Critics say this is the largest rate hike in U.S. history, and some plan to go to court to fight the planned rate hikes.

