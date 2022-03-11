HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - All southbound traffic lanes of the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah have reopened near Okeechobee Road hours after a truck fire had closed all of the expressway’s southbound lanes.

Traffic camera video showed the charred remains of the vehicle straddling the line between the mainline and express southbound lanes, just before 4:25 p.m., Friday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded and put out the flames.

Officials said all of the people who were inside the truck were able to exit the vehicle by the time first responders arrived. No one was injured.

The lane closures backed up southbound traffic as far north as Northwest 154th Street and also affected traffic on Interstate 75 approaching the Palmetto.

At around 4:40 p.m., traffic could be seen flowing slowly along the two right southbound lanes.

All lanes have since reopened to traffic.

