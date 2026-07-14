CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Spanish fans across South Florida are over the moon after Spain’s decisive 2-0 victory over top-ranked France to advance to the World Cup final.

Tuesday’s match was viewed by many as the final before the final, with Spain’s overwhelming defensive schemes proving too much for a deeply talented French team led by Kylian Mbappé.

While both teams dueled in Dallas Stadium, fans at Fritz & Franz Bierhaus in Coral Gables showed up in force to support their fellow countrymen.

The Spaniards were quick to take control of the atmosphere inside the popular restaurant, exploding with excitement after Mikel Oyarzabal scored on a penalty shot for the first goal of the game.

“I’m so happy. Let’s go Spain!” said a Spanish fan.

The dominant 90-minute performance ended with Spain keeping France off the scoreboard in full time, securing their spot in the World Cup final.

Throughout the match, fans decked out in red and yellow were on their feet at several watch party hot spots, including Grails in Miami’s Wynwood area.

“I am a Spain fan, all the way to the finals,” said a Spanish fan.

As the referees blew the final whistle, fans erupted into chants of “Viva España.”

Fans at Casa Juancho in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood roared with cheers, waving napkins in the air to celebrate.

Now they await the winner of Wednesday’s match between Argentina and England to find out who they will face in the final.

It’ll be Spain’s second trip to the final. Their first appearance came in 2010, where they defeated the Netherlands 1-0.

Fans are confident this is a golden opportunity to secure their second World Cup trophy.

“I’m feeling good. I think it’s [our] second start. Why not us?” said a Spanish fan.

“Fantastic. My dad was born in Galicia, my mother’s side is from Oviedo. I’m pure Spaniard so I’m very happy about it,” said a Spanish fan.

You can catch Argentina vs. England on WSVN Channel 7. Coverage begins at 1 p.m.

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