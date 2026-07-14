NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are combing for clues after responding to a street shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade that sent a 12-year-old girl to the hospital.

The street shootout occurred in the area of the 2100 block of Northwest 64th Street, early Tuesday morning, where three cars were struck, and the child was shot in the arm, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies first arrived on scene, they discovered a young girl shot inside a silver car. Alongside her were her two young siblings who remained unharmed. Two bullet holes can be seen on the back door of the car.

“The car was parked outside of the residence. It was occupied by three juveniles, so it was the girl and her two siblings that were in the vehicle. The mom was outside of the vehicle at the time. So this could’ve been a very different outcome,” said MDSO deputy Samantha Choon.

Police said the mother of the injured child had arrived home after a late shift at work when bullets started flying.

As the sun rose, 7News cameras captured the neighborhood where the shootout took place blocked off as evidence markers were seen on the ground with spent shell casings.

Two other nearby unoccupied cars were also struck by gunfire, according to deputies.

The young girl was transported to the hospital in stable condition and later released. A family member inside the home tells 7News she is now resting.

Family members shared a photo of the victim who they identified as Kaylina Anice.

Her godmother, Tiffany Tyson, said she believes there were two shooters.

“We came outside, open the door and all we heard was gunshots. They were fighting each other, I guess,” she said.

Stevonna Pickett, a family friend, said her SUV was also hit by the gunfire.

“Somebody being foolish, trying to scare somebody else and you could have easily taken somebody else’s life,” she said.

Marie Grimes is also one of the owners of a car that was struck. Bullet holes can be seen on Grimes’ vehicle from the back windshield, on top of the car, and on the passenger side.

“Well, I heard the booms early this morning. Boom, boom, boom, I said ‘oh my God, what’s happening?’ So, I peep out, but I didn’t come out, and then later on by six this morning, the officers came and told me that there was an incident. They gave me the report, and they said my car was shot up,” said Grimes.

Grimes told 7News she recently got her car back from getting fixed on Monday from the shop, but she is grateful that the 12-year-old girl and everyone else is okay.

“I know I was up praying early this morning for the neighborhood. I’m always praying for the neighborhood, so I’m just glad because this neighborhood is, you know,” said Grimes.

The Miami-Dade Police Department continued to investigate the scene on Tuesday morning, then later cleared the area around 7 a.m.

Now, the young girl’s family is hoping the shooters are caught and that the violence stops.

“It’s not fair that we have to be so scared where we live at. It was wrong and disgusting, I hope they catch the shooters that did it,” said Tyson.

“It just needs to stop. Stop the violence. It’s not called for at all,” said Pickett.

As of Tuesday evening, police continue to search for the shooter and are asking the public for any video to figure out the intended target.

“Any community members that may have seen something, may of heard something, your camera may have got it. Please let us know, please turn it in to Northside District Station,” said Choon.

If you have any information that could help police in this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers. That number is 305-471-TIPS, and you can remain anonymous and eligible for a reward.

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