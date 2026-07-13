DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dozen people were rushed to the hospital following a bad crash in Deerfield Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the area of Northwest 49th Court and Powerline Road on Monday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing the car and van with heavy damage and a police presence in the area.

Officials said one of those injured is in critical condition. The others were treated for minor injuries. All were transported to Broward Health North.

The crash has shut down Northwest 49th Court as police investigate the cause.

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