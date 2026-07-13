POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A former Broward Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested for the fourth time this year.

Officials said Scott Nidas was taken into custody on Saturday for allegedly violating a domestic violence court order.

According to BSO, he allowed his ex-girlfriend and her daughter to stay at his house, despite a stay-away order.

In bond court, Nidas was denied bond since he violated the conditions of his past arrest.

This is his fourth time this year behind bars after being arrested in January, April and May.

He retired from the Broward Sheriff’s Office in June.

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