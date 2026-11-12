SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Miami mother faced a judge after, police said, her 5-year-old daughter was found wandering a Family Store unattended on two separate occasions in less than a week.

Jasmine Shalese Greer stood before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Elisabeth M. Espinosa, Wednesday afternoon. The 37-year-old is facing two counts of child neglect.

According to South Miami Police, officers responded to the Family Dollar along the 5900 block of Southwest 64th Street after the the girl was found wandering without an adult, at around 1 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators said the child, who is nonverbal and on the autism spectrum, was wearing a soiled diaper.and unable to communicate with officers.

Police said the girl did have a cellphone, and it rang while they were helping her.

Officers determined that the caller was the child’s mother, who told them she was attempting to locate her daughter.

When Greer arrived to the store, she told officers that she’d been cleaning her apartment when she realized her daughter was missing. She added that she is aware the child has a history of wandering off.

Greer then told officers, she had gone to the apartment complex leasing office to review surveillance footage in an attempt to determine where her child has gone.

Police said four days later, on Tuesday afternoon, essentially the same thing happened again. Officers received a report from a concerned citizen about the same child being found unattended at the same Family Dollar.

The child, seen only wearing a T-shirt and once again a soiled diaper, was captured in surveillance video running in a parking lot behind the store by herself.

Officers found Greer in the computer room of her apartment complex and took her into custody.

“We take the protection of our children here in South Miami very serious, and she failed to supervise that autistic child, knowing that she has a tendency to run away, so we arrested her for the child neglect on both cases,” said South Miami Police Sgt. Fernando Bosch.

In court Wednesday, Espinosa confirmed that Greer’s daughter and her two other children are in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Greer is being held on a $20,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade. She has been ordered to stay away from her 5-year-old daughter.

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