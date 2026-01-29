WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade County Public Schools has crowned its new Teacher of the Year.

Roberto Rabelo, a social studies and civics instructor at South Miami Middle Community School, was named the M-DCPS Teacher of the Year during a ceremony held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Airport & Convention Center on Wednesday evening.

Rabelo is a 37-year veteran of the district, who has built a legacy of mentoring students, helping them harness their potential in class, and assisting student-led initiatives to get involved in their communities.

His inspiration for becoming a teacher came from seeing his mother’s perseverance as a caretaker for his brother, Lazaro.

Rabelo began his career at Kensington Park Elementary School, the same school his brother attended, in 1993, where he went on to win the M-DCPS Rookie Teacher of the Year award.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.