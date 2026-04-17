FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours after President Donald Trump announced that Iran would fully open the Strait of Hormuz, people at the pump across South Florida were curious about when gas prices would drop.

“I know when gas prices are high, something around the world has gone wrong,” said a resident.

On Friday, officials in Iran and here in the US announced the Strait of Hormuz is back open to all commercial vessels. This announcement comes as the countries are in the middle of a two-week ceasefire agreed to on April 7.

On Truth Social, Trump wrote:

“The Strait of Hormuz is completely open and ready for business and full passage, but the naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran, only, until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete. This process should go very quickly, in that most of the points are already negotiated. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Reports indicate that Iranian officials said continuing the naval blockade violates the ceasefire agreement.

“The fact that both sides are saying the Straits are open, that’s a good sign to all of us and obviously a good sign that the market is like and hopefully this is the beginning to the end of the war,” said an expert.

According to AAA, the national average is $4.09. That’s down from last week’s national average of $4.16.

In Florida, the numbers aren’t down by much yet. The current average is nearly the same as it was a week ago.

AAA said drivers need to be patient as prices won’t drop overnight.

“I think you’re going to see some gas stations passing along those lower prices sooner than others, depending on when they get their next shipment of fuel,” said an AAA employee. “Oil prices have tumbled about 10 percent or about $10 a barrel. That can directly lead to about a 25-cent swing in prices at the pump.”

Trump also posted on social media:

“Iran has agreed to never close the Strait of Hormuz again. It will no longer be used as a weapon against the world!”

When those pumping gas at different stations in Fort Lauderdale were asked what it would take to see prices coming down, one resident said: “A long ceasefire and maybe a change in government.”

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