NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Haitian community cheered on Team Haiti as it took on Brazil in Friday night’s World Cup match.

Fans of all ages gathered at The NoMi Village off Northwest Seventh Avenue in North Miami at a free community watch party to support their team.

The tournament marks a historic moment for Haiti. It is the first time since 1974 that the national soccer team has qualified for the World Cup.

7News cameras captured a large TV screen, food vendors and family-friendly activities ahead of kickoff.

“A lot of Haitians are big fans of Brazil and tonight, it’s really hard for us to choose between both but I’m going to choose Brazil,” said a fan.

People were glued to the big screen in hopes of their team taking home a victory, after losing the first game to Scotland.

“In our spirit, we beat Scotland because they have a lot of fight in the game and now we are going to show and improve and do better,” said another fan as the game commenced.

But Friday’s game ended much the same way, with Brazil defeating Haiti and handing the team its second loss of the tournament and making them the first team eliminated from the World Cup.

Despite the result, fans remained proud and optimistic.

For many fans at NoMi Village, watching their home country compete among the world’s top teams is a source of celebration and national pride.

“I’m so proud because we’re making a comeback. I feel like after so many things that Haiti has been through, I feel like this is our year to show the world how prideful we are,” said another fan.

Though the loss was disappointing for those in North Miami, supporters said they will continue cheering for the team and celebrating its long-awaited return to the World Cup.

“I wanted to be a part of history. I was supposed to be at church today but I’m like, ‘Look, I gotta come here to watch Haiti,’ because honestly, if it wasn’t for this right here, I wouldn’t even be here. My parents ae from Haiti so I’m here to support them no matter what,” said a fan.

Even though they are eliminated, Haiti will still play on Wednesday against Morocco.

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