NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida’s Haitian community is gearing up to cheer on Team Haiti as it prepares to take on Brazil in Friday night’s World Cup match.

Fans gathered at The NoMi Village off Northwest Seventh Avenue in North Miami at a free community watch party to support their team.

7News cameras captured a large TV screen, food vendors and family-friendly activities ahead of kickoff.

Organizers expect fans to pack the event as it gets closer to the game’s 8:30 p.m. start time.

The tournament marks a historic moment for Haiti. It is the first time since 1974 that the national soccer team has qualified for the World Cup.

For many fans at NoMi Village, watching their home country compete among the world’s top teams is a source of celebration and national pride.

After facing Brazil, Haiti will face Morocco on Wednesday, June 24.

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