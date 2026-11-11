HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The 2026 South Florida Ultimate CEO Awards recognized several business leaders for their dedication to work and community initiatives. Among those recognized was Sunbeam Development and Television CEO Andy Ansin.

The award ceremony is a program dedicated to the visionary business leaders who have helped shape sectors across South Florida. The South Florida Business Journal handed out the awards at Signia by Hilton Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood.

Each of Tuesday’s 14 honorees are leaders within their organization, throughout the business community and through their countless hours donated to the communities in which they live and work.

“Tonight, we’re recognizing CEOs whose leadership stands out, both within their companies and in the community. Their stories offer really amazing lessons about building strong teams, adapting to change and helping South Florida move forward,” said Fred Gonzalez, the managing editor for South Florida Business Journal.

WSVN’s Andy Ansin, one of this year’s honorees, offered insight on how to grow as a leader and impact your community.

“My advice for leaders and people who want to be better leaders to join the nonprofits in town, get to know the other leaders, have people that you can turn to, people you can ask questions of, that way you can help enrich yourself and also help the community,” said Ansin.

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