MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - As gas prices continue to skyrocket, a South Florida rapper gave back to the community to help take the weight off their shoulders.

Drivers lined up for hours on Sunday in Miami Gardens, in hopes of cashing in on free gas.

“Give me some of this free gas,” said Eugene Brown.

The recent higher fuel cost had dozens of South Florida residents filling their tanks on a first-come, first-served basis at the Murphy USA gas station on Northwest Second Avenue for the Spend Dat Gas Giveaway.

“I have to pay my bills and stuff, you know what I’m saying,” said Brown.

The gas prices have put a strain on some households.

“I really have to budget because my job don’t pay that much, but I’m making do. This is really a blessing, and I really appreciate everyone who put this together,” said Ava Haynes.

“I still have to go to work, I still have to drop and pick up my son from school, so nothing has changed other than the price of gas and more money I have to spend,” said Tanya Lopez.

The giveaway was organized through Caresha Gives.

“Knowing that Caresha Brownlee was giving back to the community for free gas, knowing that gas is so high, and relieving our pockets,” said an attendee.

The hip-hop artist known as Yung Miami said hopefully this helps ease the financial pressure some are feeling.

“Gas is so high right now that I need some gas tooo haha no, but I know how important it is for people to need gas and get to work and from work,” said Yung Miami.

After the gas giveaway, the focus shifted to honoring local mothers.

Twenty-five pre-selected moms were surprised with a $200 walmart shopping spree.

The community event was held in partnership with Nana’s House Behavioral Health and the Miami Gardens councilman.

At the end, many left with not only their tanks full but a heart full of gratitude.

“It’s more people than what we were supposed to have, and we’re going to make it our every moment to give back,” said Jason Jimeno, partner at Nana’s House Behavioral Health.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.