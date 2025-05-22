MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Jewish communities across South Florida are stepping up security and raising awareness on the rise of antisemitism following the deaths of two Israeli embassy staff members.

The two victims of the shooting — Israeli citizen Yaron Lischinsky, 30, and American citizen Sarah Milgrim, 26 — were reportedly set to be engaged before they were fatally struck by gunfire as they were walking out of a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C., Wednesday night.

Hours after the tragic incident, Miami Beach officials announced they will increase security to the highest level possible across the city.

7News spoke with Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner on Thursday.

“The horrific antisemitic shootings and the anti-Israel sentiment have just gotten to a dangerous level,” he said. “We are going to protect everyone here in Miami Beach: our Jewish institutions and our Jewish residents. Miami Beach Police, we are upping our police patrols to high-risk protocol, which is the highest-level security that we have. I’ve also reached out to the county sheriff and the highest level of the state law enforcement to beef up security.”

The deputy consul general of Israel to Florida, Ayallet Black, held a press conference Thursday to make a call to action.

“Wherever you see hate, stand up to it. This should be a wake-up call for all of us,” she said. “There’s no place in this world for this type of hate.”

She had a message for the Jewish community who may be scared following the senseless killings.

“Unfortunately, we’re in a situation where we need to have heightened responsibility. A young couple, in the prime of their lives, that were murdered in a senseless tragedy in 2025. We shouldn’t be here today,” said Black.

The alleged murderer, 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago, while being arrested, was seen on camera yelling, “Free Palestine.”

Audra Berg, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of South Florida in Broward County, said there is a fear in the Jewish community about potential violence.

“Just devastated for these young people and their families. It was a typical Jewish community event for young adults who want to be involved in Jewish life, and there’s a fear in the Jewish community now, whenever we get together in public, that something like this can happen,” she said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies are also increasing patrols around places of worships.

The high-risk security protocol will last at least a week and will be extended if deemed necessary.

