MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teacher’s summit in Miami Beach had a special guest, with the major music star Pitbull headlining the event.

The Extra Yard teacher’s summit was held for educators in Miami-Dade County public schools Saturday.

Pitbull shared his personal story about the educators that helped him as he was growing up in Miami, to help inspire teachers who wanted to make an impact inside and outside of the classroom.

“We all agree that teachers need our support now more than ever, they don’t get the recognition they deserve, they don’t get the appreciation that they deserve, so we basically said ‘Let’s go all in for teachers’ because without a great teacher, we’re not gonna have great students, and without great students, we’re not gonna have great communities,” said Britton Banowsky, executive director of the CFP Foundation.

The event was organized by the CFP Foundation, and welcomed teachers from Pre-K to 12th grade to take part in workshops and panels, allowing them to appreciate building and supporting South Florida communities.

