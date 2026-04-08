A Miami man was arrested Monday afternoon after he rammed a parked vehicle during a traffic stop, injured a detective, fled through several city streets committing multiple traffic violations and ultimately crashed his truck into a tree before being caught on foot, according to an arrest report.

David Andres Mejia, 34, was taken into custody at approximately 4:30 p.m.

According to the arrest report, Miami Police detectives working a violent crime detail spotted Mejia driving a 2025 Ford F-150 without a seatbelt and attempted a traffic stop near Northwest 17th Avenue and 57th Street. When a detective approached the vehicle and asked for his license, Mejia repeatedly said “don’t do me like that” and kept his hands on the gear shift.

Notably, the detective told Mejia he had stopped him before, to which Mejia replied, “Yeah, I remember you.”

Mejia then revved his engine aggressively for an extended period before suddenly throwing the truck into reverse and ramming into an unoccupied parked vehicle at a church, according to the arrest report.

The impact forced the detective to backpedal into a curb, injuring his right foot.

Mejia then sped away northbound, running multiple stop signs, driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic and forcing other drivers to brake suddenly to avoid collisions.

The chase ended when Mejia crashed into a tree at 710 Northwest 41st Street, disabling the truck. He then fled on foot through a grassy area and attempted to jump a metal fence before being caught after a brief chase.

While being taken into custody, Mejia tensed his arms and pinned his hands beneath his body, requiring officers to physically struggle to place him in handcuffs, according to the arrest report.

Mejia faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding after an accident with injury or damage, fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash and resisting an officer without violence.

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