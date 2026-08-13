MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - After days of searching, a statue honoring a South Florida boy who lost his cancer battle has been found, leading detectives to arrest two men in connection to its theft.

The parents of Jakey Duque shared the update on Instagram, Wednesday night.

One of the pictures posted online shows the child’s mother, Karen Duque, holding the bronze statue that was stolen from a Miami Lakes park, Saturday afternoon. Another shows the boy’s father, Orlando Duque posing with the deputies who helped locate the statue.

“I feel like a piece of the city has been returned to all of us, ’cause although that statue has his likeness, I said it at the unveiling, it is everybody’s,” said Orlando. “It is your mother, your uncle, your dad, your cousin, your sister, any loss.”

Jakey inspired thousands of people, who became known as Jakey’s Army, during his courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. He died in June of 2020 at 5 years old.

Weeks after his passing, the family turned their pain into purpose by creating Jakey’s sculpture.

The statue, valued at around $8,000, was taken from a memorial at Jakey Duque Park on Northwest 154th Street and 89th Avenue in Miami Lakes.

Karen said she received a thread of anonymous messages on Wednesday night informing her that the statue would be left at an undisclosed location.

Thursday morning, detectives confirmed they arrested Derick Coca as he was attempting to drop off the statue at another location. The 27-year-old faces a charge of third-degree grand theft.

Hours later, MDSO confirmed a second person, 26-year-old Damian De Los Santos, was arrested at his home in connection to the theft. He also faces a charge of third-degree grand theft

The statue is currently being repaired at the same shop where it was built. The artist who built the sculpture said he was left speechless by the news that the statue had been found.

“Now, it’s back here to get completely refurbished. It’ll be like brand new,” said Orlando. “He represents faith, love, happiness to so many, and again, [although] it has his likeness, [the statue is] everybody’s.”

Jakey’s parents said they had no intention of pressing charges against the suspect, adding they’re just happy it has been returned.

Orlando said he’s celebrating his birthday on Friday, so if the statue’s return is not a sign of God, he doesn’t know what is.

“Losing the statue although disheartening wasn’t our worst day. Our worst day was the day he passed away. We continue to pray for the person who took it,” said Orlando.

Karen agrees, saying the return of the statue is a sign from above.

“Jakey may not be physically here, but he’s always talking to me. On Saturday, which was the eighth, Jakey was born on the eighth of 2006 and he died on the eighth. Two and six is eight. Jakey was returned a day before his sister’s birthday and his dad’s birthday and his dad did say, ‘All I want for my birthday is for the statue to return,'” she said.

MDSO detectives said they continue to investigate this theft.

Coca bonded out of jail on Thursday evening after being given a stay-away order from the park.

As for De Los Santos, he’s expected in bond court on Friday.

While the alleged suspect has walked out of jail, the family said they still do not have an answer as to why he chose to steal the statue.

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