MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A statue of a young boy who was honored after he lost his battle with brain cancer was taken from a Miami Lakes community. Now a search is underway to find the people who took it and to put ir back where it belongs.

Jakey Duque was a happy little boy who inspired thousands during a courageous battle with a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer.

“During his short time here and during his diagnosis, he never once complained and he radiated this smile,” said his mother, Karen Duque.

Jakey died in June of 2020, when he was just 5 years old.

“He fought eight months in St. Jude [Children’s Research Hospital] and gave it his all, but unfortunately, God had other plans,” said Karen.

However, during the boy’s fight, he inspired thousands of supporters who became known as Jakey’s Army.

“Jakey’s Army was created and [the name] Jakey’s Army [came] from the theme song. of ‘I Will Send You an Army,'” said Karen.

Years later, his memory lives on at Jakey Duque Park in Miami Lakes, a place his parents and his army come to sit, think and feel close to him.

But now, the memorial statue created in Jakey’s honor has been taken.

“Our four-year-old couldn’t believe it, and her original reaction was, ‘Who would take this?’ ‘Who would take my brother?’ Obviously, it’s a statue, it represents so much to us personally, but also for the community,” said Karen.

The specialized sculpture stood on a pedestal near Northwest 154th Street and 89th Avenue.

For his family, the value of the memorial can’t be measured in dollars.

“It’s a lot of things to to everybody; it’s a sign of peace,” said his father Orlando Duque.

And after Jakey’s death, the memorial became another way to keep his spirit and story alive.

“That statue was a life-size replica of him, but this park radiates the same thing. It has peace, has tranquility, has become a gathering place for the community,” said Karen.

Jakey’s parents now just have one simple message for whoever took it.

“No harm, no foul. Just bring it back and be done with it, and we could put it back where it’s supposed to be,” said Orlando.

If you have you have seen the statue or have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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